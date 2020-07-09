CDC to issue new guidelines for schools reopening this fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue new guidelines for the reopening of schools this fall.

The news from Vice President Mike Pence came at the same time school districts across the country are struggling with how to safely reopen as the virus continues to surge in some states.

Pence spoke at the coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Wednesday and emphasized it’s time for kits to return to school.

“What we heard again yesterday from education officials and what we heard from the American Academy of Pediatrics – it’s absolutely essential that we get our kids back into classrooms for in-person learning. We can’t let our kids fall behind academically,” Pence said.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos acknowledged it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of how schools will reopen in a month.

Some experts contend a reopening could further spread the virus.

“Well, the big increases that we’re seeing in Florida, Arizona, Texas, California – we’re also pretty concerned about South Carolina. We’re seeing increases in turning the corner a little bit in Ohio. So that’s one factor. The other factor is school openings that we’re expecting August and September. That’s going to increase contact rates on current trajectories. And then, you know, the seasonality that’ll start to kick in in September and October, all those come together to give us those numbers for the First of November,” Dr. Chris Murray from Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation said.