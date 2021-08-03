CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

Abbas Alawieh, chief of staff for Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., takes a drink of water after sitting on the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Bush has been camped outside the U.S. Capitol in protest of the eviction moratorium lapse, since the weekend.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, ending some of the political pressure being placed on President Joe Biden.

The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid.

Late last week, Biden announced he was allowing the ban to expire, pushing Congress to act, but lawmakers were unable to swiftly rally the votes as even Democrats questioned prolonging the eviction ban for a few more months.

The CDC put the eviction ban in place as part of the COVID-19 response when jobs shifted and many workers lost income. The ban was intended to hold back the spread of the virus among people put out on the streets and into shelters.

Democratic lawmakers said they were caught by surprise by Biden’s decision to end the moratorium, creating frustration and anger and exposing a rare rift with the administration. The CDC indicated in late June that it probably wouldn’t extend the eviction ban beyond the end of July.