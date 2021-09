(KCAU) — For the second time this year, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores is expanding, with stores now popping up in the south.

Casey’s announced they will be adding 40 new locations in Kentucky and Tennessee.

In a news release, the Ankeny-based chain said it purchased the Pilot-branded stores for $220 million. If the sale is approved, Casey’s will list more than 2,400 locations in 16 states.

In June, Casey’s picked up 137 new location in Oklahoma.