Can you help identify “John Doe?” FBI needs your help!

The FBI needs assistance identifying an unknown male who may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of John Doe 45 ,unidentified male shown with a child, were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. Data embedded in the video indicated that the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as a white male with brown hair, brown moustache and brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. The FBI said it’s possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Photographs and an informational poster of John Doe 45 are available at the FBI website at http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). No charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.