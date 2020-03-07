Campaign ad causes Census confusion

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – A campaign ad to re-elect President Trump is at the center of a controversy because it confused many people who thought it was an advertisement for the 2020 Census.

The add looks like it’s from the U.S. Census, it even came postmarked “Do not destroy, official document”.

The document is actually a campaign mailer sent out by the Republican National Committee.

“It’s an absolute lie,” House Speaker Pelosi said.

House Speaker Nanci Pelosi denounced the mailer, and a similar RNC Facebook ad labeled “Official 2020 Congressional District Census” that would redirect users to a campaign ad for President Trump.

Pelosi was critical of Facebook Thursday for initially refusing to remove those ads.

“Now they’re messing with who we are as Americans. I know the profit motive is their business model, but it should not come across at the cost of counting who is in our country,” Pelosi added.

Facebook initially said the ads didn’t violate their policy on Thursday, but then reversed course and pulled the ad for violating policies. Facebook also said they are designed to prevent confusion about the census.

“These advertisers are going to push boundaries, whether it’s for politics or products,” Carl Szabo, NetChoice, said.

Carl Szabo is with the Tech Trade Association NetChoice.

Szabo said that on platforms like Facebook, paid advertisements are generally held to a higher standard of truth and transparency than regular posts.

“Whether it’s on tv, a newspaper, online, that was misleading and led us to something that we didn’t expect. We’d expect that advertisement to be removed,” Szabo added.

The misleading ads came while the U.S. census is in the middle of a campaign to combat misinformation about the 2020 survey.

The RNC hasn’t responded to requests for comments.