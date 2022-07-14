FILE: A portrait of a camel in the UAE desert farm near Abu Dhabi. (Getty Images)

FREEPORT, Minn. (WXIN) — A camel sent one man to the hospital and injured another at a zoo in Freeport, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

Two workers at the Hemker Park and Zoo were leading the camel down an alleyway for transport to another facility when the animal took one man’s head into its mouth and bit down on it. The camel then dragged the 32-year-old man 15 feet by his head, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The other worker placed a plastic walking board inside the camel’s mouth to help release its grip on his co-worker’s head.

The man was able to escape and get to a safe location.

But the sheriff’s office said the camel then turned its attention to the other man, charged and bit his head. He was able to get away on his own and later refused medical treatment.

The 32-year-old man was flown to a hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“The camel was not injured during the interaction and remains in good health,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Hemker Park is a seasonal zoo home to more than 70 species of animals.