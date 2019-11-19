California shooting at a backyard party

FRESNO, CA (KCAU) – Now to Fresno, California and the manhunt underway for at least two gunmen accused of opening fire at a party filled with more than two dozen family members watching football.

At least four people killed, half a dozen injured.

It was supposed to be a peaceful Sunday family gathering to enjoy a football game.

Instead, it turned to chaos.

“All units responding.”

“Advise them they may be having multiple victims come in.”

“We need EMS out to the back.”

Police say the unknown gunmen snuck into the backyard armed with pistols and opened fire.

Ten people were shot. All of the victims were Asian males.

“We’re going to need more EMS ambulances out here.”

“Four more are in route”

The coroner says the victims range from 23 to 40 years old.

“We will work tirelessly to bring these violent criminals to justice,” said Lisa A. Smittcamp, Fresno County District Attorney.

Officials are establishing an Asian gang task force in this predominately Hispanic and Southeast Asian community to see if the act was gang-related.

“This was not a random act. It appears this incident was a targeted act of violence against this residence,” said Chief Andrew Hall, Fresno Police Department.

Authorities say some of the people at the party were possibly involved in a disturbance last week, and are looking into whether it’s related.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand saying, “Those responsible for this horrific crime will face the full force of justice. The city of Fresno will not tolerate this type of violence.”