California now tops New York for most virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation.
John’s Hopkins University data shows California has about 1,200 more cases than New York.
However, New York’s 72,302 confirmed deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine times more than California’s tally of nearly 8,000.
California is by far the most populous U.S. state, at nearly 40 million people, while New York has about 19.5 million.
Scientists say reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections because of the small number of tests.
A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says COVID-19 cases were more than 10 times higher than reported in most U.S. regions from late March to early May. It’s based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 people in 10 U.S. regions that showed many with the virus antibody.
