California, Nevada governors tour site of huge wildfire

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, front left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour homes destroyed by wildfires near where the Tamarack Fire ignited earlier in July in Gardnerville, Nev., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The governors of California and Nevada are calling for increased federal assistance as they tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. Wednesday’s tour of the Tamarack Fire along the state line comes as numerous wildfires char land and homes in a dozen states. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The governors of California and Nevada are calling for increased federal assistance as they tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes.

A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Smoke from area wildfires covers a farmers market and the California Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))

Wednesday’s tour of the Tamarack Fire along the state line comes as numerous wildfires char land and homes in a dozen states.

Cooler weather and even some rain has helped in the fight against some of the largest, including the Bootleg Fire in Oregon that has burned more than 160 homes. But fire officials say hotter, drier weather is returning and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity.