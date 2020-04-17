Brewery taps new ale honoring coronavirus expert Fauci

This undated photo provided by Wild Heaven Beer shows two new brews by the Georgia brewery. The brewery is tapping into the nation’s thirst for coronavirus responses to name its new beers. Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer released a new brew called “Fauci Spring” in honor of the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci and “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” for socially distant drinking. (Wild Heaven Beer via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia brewery is tapping into the nation’s thirst for coronavirus responses to name its new beers.

Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has just released a new brew called “Fauci Spring” in honor of the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops.

The brewery also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” for socially distant drinking, and brewery president Nick Purdy their next release will be a rye IPA they’re calling “We Will Meet Again” to honor Queen Elizabeth’s inspiring speech to the British people.

