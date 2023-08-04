Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of grandchildren.

(KTLA) — Mark Margolis, a longtime actor perhaps best known for his role as Hector Salamanca in the prestigious television show “Breaking Bad,” has died at the age of 83, according to publicist Henry Eshelman.

Margolis died Thursday in New York City after “a short illness,” according to Eshelman’s statement.

His turn as the disabled cartel enforcer Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” quickly became his most recognizable role. Some may remember his wrathful face as he rings a small bell attached to his wheelchair, thereby blowing himself and iconic villain Gus Fring up. The scene was among the most memorable moments of the show, as noted by Nexstar’s WGHP.

Actors Aaron Paul and Mark Margolis are seen at the AMC Emmy After Party on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for AMC/AP Images)

He returned to the Salamanca Cartel in “Better Call Saul,” a prequel spinoff in which he portrayed a younger Salamanca in the early days of Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman’s criminal law career.

In addition to his role as Salamanca, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award, Margolis acted in prominent roles in 1983’s “Scarface” with Al Pacino and the HBO show “Oz.”

He also worked on multiple projects with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, including “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.”

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Margolis; their son, actor Morgan Margolis, and three grandchildren.