BRANSON, Mo. – The question comes down to this: was this an inevitable act of nature, or was this caused by negligence, and should someone be held accountable?

The judge will hear testimony, and prosecutors will present evidence. The judge has to determine if this case can go to trial.

This afternoon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service testified regarding the weather conditions that day on the lake. He talked about weather warnings issued ahead of the storm, which ultimately included sudden hurricane-force winds.

Charges were filed back in July after federal charges were dismissed.

Sixty-three felony charges- were filed in Stone County against Captain Kenneth Scott McKee of Verona, general manager Curtis Lanham of Galena, and manager-on-duty Charles Baltzell of Kirbyville.

Proceedings will resume tomorrow morning at the Stone County Courthouse at 9 am. We will be here to bring you updates.