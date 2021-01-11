Bombing victims allowed to grab personal items during ‘Nashville Strong Moving Days’

NASHVILLE – People impacted by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville were able to get their belongings from the site of the explosion. The city and the metro police department’s “Nashville Strong Moving Day” started Saturday and continued Sunday.

One resident, Mark Mackenzie was able to retrieve a longtime family clock. He says he watched videos of his home being blown to pieces while out of town on Christmas Day and is thankful to have this opportunity.

“Everyone down here that we have been dealing with from the police and fire have been absolutely amazing, you know? They can’t guarantee us anything, but they have been great at communicating and I just feel like we have a lot of empathy and understanding and respect. It’s amazing the way they have reached out in a situation like this, so we are overly appreciative for that whether we have the clock or not,” Mackenzie said.

Nashville police presented the owners of an affected boutique with this framed American flag recovered from the rubble. The owners say the flag had hung in the store ever since it opened 10 years ago.