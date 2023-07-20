JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) — Campers visited a Pennsylvania cCounty from all over the U.S. — some as far away as Hawaii — to participate in what’s believed to be the largest blind camp for athletes in America.

Tuesday was a fun-filled day of trying out water sports for campers at Pymatuning Reservoir, from setting sail aboard a sailboat, to kayaking, and even a fan favorite, paddleboarding.

“I intentionally fell in, so yeah — that was fun,” said camper Bradyn Lawson.

The week’s activities are all a part of Envision Blind Sports summer sports camp, where all the athlete-campers are blind or visually impaired.

“Our kids with vision impairment are often the only kid in their public school,” said Envision Blind Sports founder Wendy Fagan. “For them to come to this program and be with 75, 80 other kids that are visually impaired is an opportunity that they only get once a year.”

More than 70 visually impaired kids from 12 different states are participating in this year’s camp, which is the largest group they’ve had since it started.

“It’s fun. I get to make new friends, and it’s just a good time,” said camper Armani Bustion. “I get to hang out with people and try new sports, which I really don’t do that much, so it’s good to expand on things that you don’t do that much.”

Besides meeting new people, the week-long camp gives these children ages 5 to 18 a chance to participate in 25 different sports, while also increasing their independence and learning how to advocate for themselves.

“They actually learn how to explain and educate people how they can be part with just minor modifications,” Fagan said. “These kids do not have a physical disability, they have a sensory disability, so they’re totally physically able to do a lot of things.”