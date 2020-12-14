Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

President-elect Joe Biden announces his choice for several positions in his administration during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.

The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

