Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid coronavirus spike

FILE – A Best Buy employee delivers an item to a waiting client in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so. The company said Tuesday, July 14, 2020 it will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy will start to require customers to wear face coverings in stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so.

The policy will go into effect on Wednesday.

The consumer electronics retailer joins a growing but still a short list of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.

Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings, starting Wednesday.

The moves come after The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Best Buy as well as Target, and other major chains, publicized last week a letter it sent to state governors to mandate store customers to wear face coverings.

