Bed Bath & Beyond to reopen 600 stores, bring back 11,000 furloughed workers

(AP/CNN) — Bed Bath & Beyond plans to reopen about 600 additional stores within three weeks and bring back 11,000 furloughed workers.

The retailer announced that it will planned to reopened the 600 stores by June 13.

The vast majority will be Bed Bath & Beyond locations, but it’s also opening dozens of its Christmas Tree Shop stores and Cost Plus World Market stores.

The company said it will also end the furloughs of 11,000 associates to work the stores.

Its buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values stores have remained open because to provide essential goods.