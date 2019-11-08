Battle over revealing the identity of the whistleblower

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – In Washington, President Trump says he should be able to face his accuser, the whistleblower, who sparked the Impeachment Inquiry into the President’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

While democrats think the identity should be kept secret.

“The whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness,” said Senator Rand Paul.

Some Republicans want to reveal the identity of the whistleblower and Kentucky senator rand paul is leading the way.

“To the media: Do your jobs and print his name!,” said Senator Paul.

At a Kentucky campaign event on Monday, Senator Paul pushed for the identity of the whistleblower to be revealed.

“He worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” said Senator Rand Paul.

The whistleblower complaint sparked the inquiry into whether President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“The deranged, delusional, destructive, and hyper-partisan impeachment witchhunt. Now we go again,” said President Donald Trump.

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has already tweeted the name of the person he thinks is the whistleblower.

Federal law provides some protections for whistleblowers, but it’s unclear if those protections include anonymity.

“The Sixth Amendment says very clearly that if you’re accused of a crime you have a right to confront your accuser,” said Senator Rand Paul.

“Whistleblowers should never ever be exposed,” said Senator Bob Casey.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey says Congress and the Executive Branch have the duty to protect the identity of the whistleblower and safeguard them from retaliation.

“We have to call it out if any government official seeks to expose the whistleblower is always wrong,” said Senator Casey.

Casey says if whistleblowers like this one aren’t safe to come forward, it won’t be possible to hold the government accountable.