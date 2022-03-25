BIG BEAR LAKE, California (AP) — A bald eagle chick that hatched in a nest near Big Bear Lake, California, is growing fast three weeks after it was born.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, which operates a webcam on the nest, says the chick born March 3 weighs now more than 2 pounds.

A second egg in the nest, located in a pine tree 145 feet (44 meters) above ground, is no longer viable.

But the young chick has been growing in size as it eats bits of fish and meat brought by its parents, a male named Shadow and a female named Jackie.

Last year, the pair also laid two eggs, but neither chick survived.

Friends of Big Bear Valley is holding a contest to name the chick. It’s extending the deadline through Saturday, March 26.

The organization will send 35 name suggestions to third-grade classrooms in Big Bear Lake to vote on the chick’s name after they return from spring break on April 4.