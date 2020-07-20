Bahamas bans U.S. travelers starting Wednesday

HAVANA (AP) — The Bahamas is banning travelers from the United States starting Wednesday after a surge in coronavirus infections followed the islands’ reopening to international tourism.
Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Sunday that the country had seen 49 new cases since it opened on July 1, nearly a third of the total of 153 cases seen on the island since the start of the pandemic.
Most of the islands’ visitors come from the United States, many from Florida, which has high and climbing rates of infection from the novel coronavirus.
