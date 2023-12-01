SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A study based on social media posts, Google searches and customer review data lists Badlands National Park as the 10th most beautiful national park in America.

The first place park is Rocky Mountain National Park followed by Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and Acadia National Park in Maine. Bounce, a travel industry organization, released the study.

The survey rated the Badlands at a 7.18 out of 10 beauty score.

Through October of this year, the Badlands have drawn 1,019,236 visitors. That’s more than the 1,006,809 who visited in all of 2022, according to the National Park Service.

The Badlands is not the most visited national site in South Dakota. Mount Rushmore holds the top spot for visits. The national memorial drew 2,440,449 visitors in 2022.

The Badlands National Park covers 244,000 acres. The land is a mixed-grass prairie. Bison, bighorn sheep, prairie dogs and black-footed ferrets are among the animals that live in the park.

The rock formations in the park contain sandstones, siltstones, mudstones, claystones, limestones, volcanic ash, and shale, according to the NPS.

The Badlands were part of an emphasis in the 2023 marketing campaign by Travel South Dakota (state tourism department.)

What about the other beautiful national parks?

Rocky Mountain National Park was first. The beauty score is 8.63. The park drew 4.3 million visitors last year. Through September of this year it had 3.4 million.

Grand Teton National Park has a beauty score of 8.35 for second place. The park has had 3.2 million visitors through October of this year. It had 2.8 million last year.

Acadia National Park has a beauty score of 8.36 for third place. The park had 3.7 million visitors through October of this year. The park had 3.9 million visitors in 2022.

The beauty score for Yellowstone National Park is 7.99. Through October of this year, the park had 4.4 million visitors. It had 3.2 million last year.

Yosemite in California has a beauty score of 7.94. In 2022, the park drew 3.6 million visitors. Through October of this year, there have been 3.4 million visitors.

Zion National Park in Utah has a beauty score of 7.9. The park had 4.1 million visitors through October this year. The park drew 4.6 million in 2022.

Glacier National Park in Montana is in seventh place with a beauty score of 7.86. This park had 2.9 million visitors in 2022. The park has had 2.8 million visitors through October of this year.

Grand Canyon National Park has a beauty score of 7.7. The Arizona park drew 4.7 million visitors last year. It’s had 3.5 million through September of this year.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee and North Carolina is in ninth place. The park’s beauty score is 7.54. The park had 12.9 million visitors in 2022. Through October of this year, the park has drawn 11.4 million visitors.