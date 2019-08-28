Avoiding extra pounds on a college football Saturday

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KCAU) –

It’s that time of year again. Fans flocking to couches, bars or stadiums to watch their favorite football teams.

Whether you’re a pro fan or cheer for your favorite college team or both Football is back, along with lots of unhealthy snacks. So, how can fans watch the games and their waistlines?

Plan ahead. Workout, before you spend the day on the couch or at the stadium and don’t go hungry, says psychologist Rachel Goldman who specializes in health and wellness.

Dr. Rachel Goldman, a licensed psychologist says, “A lot of people think, Oh, I’m going to be out all day on Sunday, I’m not going to eat breakfast, I’ll save my calories for later and that’s really the worst thing people could do.”

Goldman says eating a healthy meal instead of snacking throughout the day will also help keep you on the right track .

“The problem is when people are physiologically hungry and they’re bored or mindless eating because they’re watching TV and there’s food in front of them it’s easier to pick on things,” she says.

Staying active during the game can also help according to Goldman.

“Maybe during commercials or during halftime maybe do mountain climbers or pushups or even to get up and stretch.”

Even small changes this football season can be a big win for your health. Another tip don’t sit near the food to avoid mindless eating