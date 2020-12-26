LIVE: Attorney for Andre’ Hill’s family set to hold press conference Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A national civil rights attorney representing the family of a man killed by police last week is set to hold a press conference Saturday.

Ben Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, is now representing the family of Andre’ Hill, the man shot and killed by Columbus Police Officer Andrew Coy Tuesday.

Hill, 47, was shot and killed by Coy, who was responding to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive. Body-camera footage shows Hill approaching Coy from an open garage door with a phone in one hand and his other hand not visible right before Coy fired.

The shooting has prompted many, including Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, to call for Coy to be fired from the department.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency looking into Hill’s death.

The press conference will be followed by a vigil.

Hill is the second Black man this month to be shot and killed by a law enforcement officer in Columbus. On Dec. 4, Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade, who at the time was assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Office. The Columbus Police Department is investigating this shooting while the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are conducting a civil rights violation investigation.