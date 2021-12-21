LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid fraud charges involving his facilities in Arkansas.

The Arkansas attorney general’s office says Joseph Schwartz also faces two counts of state tax violations for failing to pay taxes that were withheld from employees’ paychecks.

Schwartz operated Skyline Health Care. Schwartz’s attorney, Bill James, says his client is expected to surrender in January and will plead not guilty to the charges.

Schwartz was also sued in federal court in 2020 by former employees in South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska and Arkansas who claimed that they were left without health insurance even though money was deducted from their paychecks.