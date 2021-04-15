Arkansas man pleads guilty in death of 1-year-old found in plastic container

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to suffocating a 1-year-old to death in 2017 and concealing the child’s body in a plastic tub for more than two weeks.

Tyler Hobbs, 21, at the time of the crime. (Washington County Jail Photo)

Tyler Ray Hobbs, 23, of Farmington, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, for the October 2017 death of an 18-month-old child after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Hobbs, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested in October 2017 after calling police to report the infant’s death, telling authorities that the baby fell down some stairs a few days prior. He said he delayed reporting it because he was scared. Hobbs told police he wrapped the child in blankets and placed him in a container in the closet.

According to Hobbs’ arrest report, when officers arrived, they found the baby’s body in a state of “advanced decomposition.” The report said there were maggots and flies in the apartment along with a foul odor.

Maria Giron-Molina, 21 (Washington County Jail Photo)

Hobbs later changed his story to admit that, while the child was crying, he covered the baby’s mouth to muffle the noise, causing the child to hit and scratch him. Hobbs told police he then shook the 18-month-old back and forth.

According to the arrest report, Hobbs passed out after the baby was shaken, and when he regained consciousness, the baby wasn’t breathing. Hobbs told police over the phone at the time that the child died while he was under the influence of marijuana, according to authorities.

Hobbs must serve at least 25 years.

The baby’s mother, Maria Giron-Molina, 21, is also facing charges of abuse of a corpse. Her trial date is May 12.