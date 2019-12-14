Argentina: British tourist killed in mugging attempt

A police officer stands in front of the Faena Art Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, hours after assailants trying to rob two British tourists shot and killed one of them and wounded the other, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Assailants shot two British tourists while trying to rob them in Argentina’s capital Saturday, killing one and seriously injuring the other, authorities said Saturday.

The attack occurred as the tourists approached a luxury hotel in the Puerto Madero area of Buenos Aires, the Argentine news agency Telam said.

Argentine officials said in a statement that assailants on a motorcycle, apparently supported by accomplices in a car, tried to steal the belongings of the tourists, according to Telam.

The tourists attempted to resist, the statement said. One was shot in the groin and the other was shot in the right lung. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police launched an operation to find the attackers.

The British Embassy said later that one man was 50 and was the stepfather of the other man, a 28-year-old. The older man was killed. On requests from the family, authorities were not giving out the names of the pair.