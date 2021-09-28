April Fool’s ‘Curderburger’ turns into limited-edition sandwich at Culver’s

Culver’s to release the CurderBurger for one day only in October 2021. (Culver’s)

(KTVX) – It was once just an April Fool’s Joke. Now, it is becoming a reality for just one day.

Meet the CurderBurger, described as “one big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun.” It was also the 2021 April Fook’s Joke for Wisconsin fast-food chain Culver’s.

One big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Isn’t it beautiful? pic.twitter.com/NhLAISBySw — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) April 1, 2021

On October 15, National Cheese Curd Day, Culver’s restaurants nationwide will serve up a real CurderBurger.

And if you are one of the few who get to enjoy the “VERY limited” CurderBurger, Culver’s wants you to enter their sweepstakes.

If you purchase a CurderBurger on Oct. 15 or while supplies last through Oct. 22, and upload your receipt at Culvers.com/Curderburger, you have a chance to be one of 200 winners selected to receive a limited-edition T-shirt.

The CurderBurger is a ButterBurger topped with a “crown of golden fried cheese,” according to Culver’s.

To find your nearest Culver’s, click here.