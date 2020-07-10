AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

FILE – In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Archbishop Timothy Dolan, right, delivers his homily over mostly empty pews as he leads an Easter Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. Due to coronavirus concerns, no congregants were allowed to attend the Mass which was broadcast live on local TV. The New York archdiocese received at least four large Paycheck Protection Program loans, one worth at least $5 million. The beneficiaries included the archdiocesan department of education and the neo-gothic St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid.

In totaling the church’s haul, The Associated Press also found tens of millions of dollars went to dioceses whose financial stress was due not simply to the pandemic but also to recent payouts to victims of clergy sex abuse.

The Paycheck Protection Program the church tapped was intended to help small businesses and nonprofits pay workers amid a cratering economy.

The church maximized its take after lobbying for an exemption that gave all religious groups preferential treatment.

That helped make the Catholic Church among the biggest winners in the U.S. government’s pandemic relief efforts.

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2019 file photo, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York. Dolan established a victim compensation fund in 2016, as a successful battle to lift the statute of limitations on the filing of child sexual abuse lawsuits gathered steam. In 2020, the Archdiocese of New York received 15 loans worth at least $28 million just for its top executive offices. Its iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue was approved for at least $1 million. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE – In this Friday, May 1, 2020 file photo, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez gives a blessing after leading a brief liturgy at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. Gomez heads the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which paid $20,000 to lobby the U.S. Senate and House on “eligibility for non-profits” in a landmark coronavirus relief law. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, Pool)

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2013 file photo, visitors tour the grounds of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the seat of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. The archdiocese told The Associated Press in a 2020 survey sent before the release of federal data, that 247 of its 288 parishes — and all but one of its 232 schools — received forgivable loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019 file photo, a statue of Pope John Paul II stands outside the island’s main cathedral, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, during a Mass in Hagatna, Guam. Over 200 clergy abuse lawsuits led church leaders in the U.S. territory to seek bankruptcy protection, as they estimated at least $45 million in liabilities. Even so, the Archdiocese of Agana’s parishes, schools and other organizations have received at least $1.7 million in coronavirus rescue funds in 2020, as it sues the Small Business Administration for approval to get a loan for its headquarters, according to the archdiocese’s bankruptcy filing. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

