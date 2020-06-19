Juneteenth receiving more public recognition nationally

TULSA, Okla. (ABC News) – Friday, June 19 is also known as Juneteenth. It when people across the country commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

There’s a growing recognition within the public, and corporate America is taking on even more importance this year in the nationwide push to end systemic racism.

Juneteenth, often thought of as black independence day, takes on an even greater roll this year with nationwide protests against rational injustice.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, ending slavery. However, it wasn’t until two years and several months after the Civil War ended that Union Officer General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell slaves there they were free. That day was June 19, 1865, or Juneteenth.

Ongoing protests after George Floyd’s death re-introduced this history.

Companies like Twitter, Mastercard, Target, Nike, Lyft, and Uber are now making Juneteeth a paid holiday. FX announcing they will air black films and shows Friday, like Blackish and “Atlanta.”

New York and Virginia also taking steps to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees. U.S. Senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Tina Smith and Ed Markey now propose it be a federal and national holiday.

Across the country, big celebrations and marches are being held, including a major event planned in Tulsa, Oklahoma. President Trump originally planned hist first campaign rally Friday but moved it a day later after criticism of having it on Juneteeth at a place with painful history.

It was in 1921 in Tulsa in a neighborhood once known as Black Wall Street Friday, the area burned by white mobs during a race massacre. Wounds are still open there.

“We’re still not free in 2020 and we’re still crying for freedom, we’re crying out for justice,” Tiffany Crutcher said.

Here, they say, black history isn’t just to be celebrated, it’s also a burden they will always carry.

“Somebody died so you don’t have to pick cotton or be raped and nothing done about it. Somebody paid the price for today to be like it is. I’m going to bring back that memory,” Crutcher.

Just this year, Oklahoma added the history to their school curriculum. Many here don’t know what happened. For some, it’s their first time finding out about Juneteenth.