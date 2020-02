OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The 57 Americans that landed in Eppley Airfield on Friday night and taken into quarantine, are doing well.

A team leader from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said no one that was quarantined at Camp Ashland is showing any symptoms at this time.

They will continued to be monitored for the next week and a half with CDC officials checking their symptoms twice a day.