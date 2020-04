WASHINGTON (KCAU) – For years, April 15 has been the day Americans had to have their taxes filed but not this year.

People have three extra months to file their 2019 taxes.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with backing from President Trump, has moved the deadline back until July 15.

Mnuchin said Americans who are owed refunds should still file now to get their money to help them through these tough economic times.