Amazon scales back deliveries due to protests

(CNN Newsource) – In the wake of violent protests, Amazon is scaling back deliveries and changing routes in affected areas.
The company tells Bloomberg the temporary safety measures are for cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.
According to the news service, Amazon quickly recalled some of its drivers in those cities Saturday night.
