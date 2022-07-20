This June 21, 2013 photo shows the Alzheimer’s Association Headquarters in Chicago. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

(KCAU) — The Alzheimer’s Association is advising extra caution for people living with dementia as temperatures are expected to remain high.

According to a release from the Alzheimer’s Association, extreme heat can have a significant impact on individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The release stated that the disease can cause several changes to the brain, and body that can affect their sensitivity to temperature.

The release advised families and friends of the following

Make a plan to regularly check in on loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias during the peak temperatures.

Pay attention at night and keep dementia patients cool. Difficult sleeping conditions related to temperature can cause heightened anxiety and increase agitation.

Expect behavior challenged. The release cited research showing increased agitation and confusion during high heat conditions.

Increase water intake and know the signs of heat exhaustion. People who take diuretics, sedatives, or certain heart medication may not sweat as much as one might expect, but they could still be just as hot.

Stay inside and out of the sun. Wear light and loose-fitting clothing and apply sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protector Factor) of at least 30 or higher.

Stay informed on local weather forecasts. Check humidity and air pollution, the release stated these can cause breathing difficulties.

Seek medical attention if symptoms of dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke arise.

The release stated that there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s including 66,000 in Iowa. Taking measures to prepare for weather changes can prevent injuries and help dementia patients feel less overwhelmed.