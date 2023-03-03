Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced Friday as his six-week-long double-murder trial comes to a close.

He was found guilty Thursday of murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

Murdaugh was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on July 14, 2022 – nearly a year after the killings. The indictments came amid a flurry of charges by the state on financial and other crimes.

Despite the indictments, Murdaugh has long maintained his innocence in the deaths of his wife and son and said that he looked forward to clearing his name and hoped the Attorney General would then begin “looking for the actual killer or killers” in the case.

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Attorney General Alan Wilson called the verdict a win for the justice system, saying Maggie and Paul’s voices were heard tonight. State Prosecutor Creighton Waters, who tried most of the case for the state, said the verdict is proof that justice will be served in South Carolina.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin gave an emotional closing argument before deliberations started, but it was not enough to sway the jury. Griffin said his team was disappointed by the verdict, but would not comment further until after sentencing.

Sentencing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh, wearing a tan jumpsuit, arrived at the Colleton County Courthouse for his sentencing.

