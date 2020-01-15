Breaking News
Albania expels 2 Iranian diplomats

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expelled two Iranian diplomats for activities “not in line with their status.”

A ministry statement said the two diplomats, Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast, were declared persona non grata and asked to “immediately” leave Albania.

In Dec. 2018, Albania expelled two other Iranian diplomats for “violating their diplomatic status” by allegedly engaging in unspecified illegal activities that threatened the country’s security.

Albania is home to about 2,500 members of the Iranian exile opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, which moved here from Iraq.

