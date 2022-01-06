DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A regional tourism agency in Alabama is standing up for its chief executive despite his federal fraud indictment related to a music festival in Iowa that lost more than $2 million.

WTVY-TV reports that a Visit Dothan statement says the agency is aware of the charges against president and CEO Aaron McCreight, but plans to keep him in the job.

The statement says the agency is confident in its financial management practices, and McCreight has done a good job.

Court documents show McCreight signed an agreement saying he plans to plead guilty. Prosecutors say he could face 30 years in prison.