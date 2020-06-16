Airlines across the country are pushing to get people flying again

(CNN) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is throwing some cold water on the idea that air travel restrictions between the U.S. and Europe will be lifted in time for summer.

The global coronavirus pandemic has crippled the airline industry.

United Airlines is disinfecting everything from check-in to tray-tables at its Washington-Dulles hub but it’s behind the scenes where you can see how much business airlines are losing.

There are 26 jets in storage, only some of United’s fleet that has been parked by this pandemic since March.

“As the demand picks up, we have to be ready,” said Brian Kerr, a maintenance trainer at United Airlines.

Kerr’s maintenance crews are working on planes that they only hope will fly again soon.

The TSA said it has finally recorded days when more than 500,000 people passed through security but that’s only a fraction of last summer when more than 2.5 million Americans flew each day.

“Would you go fly right now?” asked CNN’s Pete Muntean.

“Yes, I would definitely fly right now,” said Omar Idris, Hub Managing Director United Airlines.

Idris is part of United’s urgent push get people flying again.

Passengers must wear masks, board back to front, and are given wipes. Employees get checked for fevers when they start a shift.

They will keep working through September, thanks to strings attached to an industry bailout but after that, airlines are already forecasting furloughs and layoffs.

Flight attendants, like Susannah Carr, need the industry to recover.

“This is a frightening time when we hear about the footprint of an airline becoming smaller,” said Carr, Association of Flight Attendants.

Airlines are keeping some seats empty for social distancing.

Delta, for instance, is capping capacity at 60% but airlines still need to sell available seats. United said this flight to Chicago was only 30% full.

This is the first time that anyone has seen the cleaning process for an airplane. It takes about 10 minutes to completely spray down a 787.

“It’s certainly a challenge, but it is one that we’re all stepping up to,” said Idris.

There’s a glimmer of hope. United said it will add flights in July and resume more than 140 routes.

Delta is doing the same along with American but starved for revenue, airlines need a quicker climb to reach smooth air.

“There’s a lot of anxiety with our customers. There’s a lot of anxiety with our employees in terms of aviation in general. But we’re confident it will return,” said Idris.

Business owners and employees in many industries tied to leisure and travel are also facing continued hardship and uncertainty as a result of the pandemic.

