Climeworks chief commercial officer Daniel Egger speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. As dire warnings have accelerated, technology to vacuum carbon dioxide from the air has advanced. “Today we are on a level that we can say it’s on an industrial scale, but it’s not on a level where we need to be to make a difference in stopping climate change,” Egger said. (AP Photo/Rene Torres)

NEW YORK (AP) — Leading scientific agencies say even if the world manages to stop producing harmful emissions, that won’t be enough to stop a climate catastrophe.

They say we need to suck massive amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air and put it back underground.

This September 2021 image provided by Climeworks AG shows a chart at a plant called Orca near Reykjavik, Iceland. The plant is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. But compared to what the planet needs, the amount is tiny. (Climeworks AG via AP)

In this September 2021 image provided by Climeworks AG, CEOs Jan Wurzbacher and Christoph Gebald appear in front of an air-scrubbing machine where fans suck air into big, black collection boxes where the carbon dioxide accumulates on a filter at Climeworks’ Orca plant near Reykjavik, Iceland. The Iceland plant is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. (Climeworks AG via AP)

In this undated image provided by Climeworks AG shows a geothermal power plant near Reykjavik, Iceland. The Iceland plant, called Orca, is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. (Arni Saeberg/Climeworks AG via AP)

“Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. But the technology has evolved to where people consider it a serious tool in fighting climate change.