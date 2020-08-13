Agency swats down prospect of mosquito flag for Mississippi

Magnolias, stars, a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, and even Kermit the Frog appear on some of the over 1,800 proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag and posted Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History web site. The state recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist and a nine-member commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will not put a huge mosquito on its new state flag.

The state Department of Archives and history says Tuesday that a design featuring the blood-sucking insect had slipped through the screening process and should not have been among the finalists posted online Monday.

Mississippi recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem widely condemned as racist.

A nine-member commission will recommend a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol.

Officials say a typographical error caused the giant mosquito, surrounded by a circle of stars, to advance in the selection process.

The mosquito design has since been zapped.

