After protests, Georgia will build fence around capitol

A Georgia Building Authority employee paints sample sections of a fence outside the Georgia state Capitol, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp has approved a plan to spend $5 million to ring the block holding the Capitol with a fence and make other security improvements after months of protests against racial injustice and seeking to remove a Confederate statue on the lawn. The Republican Kemp says the fence is needed but Democrats and those aligned with protesters say it shows a government afraid of its own people (Riley Bunch/The Daily Times via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has responded to months of periodic protests at the state capitol by approving a plan for a tall metal fence around the building.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesman says the fence is part of a $5 million security plan to protect the public and prevent property damage.

Democrats say it shows GOP leaders are afraid of their own people. A demonstration section of the fence was being installed Wednesday, metal bars that are eight feet tall with spikes on top.

Access to the Capitol building would be limited to several gates around the property.

Latest Stories