CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nationwide, workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they chart a path forward following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

At what was West Virginia’s only abortion clinic, the days following the historic court ruling have been filled with grief for staff as their new reality sets in.

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Chief Nurse Executive Maness said conversations she had with frantic patients when she had to cancel abortion appointments in her head in an inescapable loop. But staff are determined that the clinic remain open, providing services such as cervical exams and cancer screenings for patients with nowhere else to go.