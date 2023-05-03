ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — One person was killed and three people were injured Wednesday in an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. No suspect was in custody.

At 1:30 p.m., police said they were aware of four victims: three who were being treated for injuries and one who had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The department also said no more shots had been fired since the “initial incident unfolded.”

The department released photos of the alleged suspect, who they described as “at large.”

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said on Twitter.

Photos shared by the Atlanta Police Department show the suspect, the department said. (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.