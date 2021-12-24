Burnsville, MN (KCAU) — AAA will once again be offering Tow to Go during the final week of the holiday season, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road in select states.

The service is provided from 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk driving related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. ““AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Tow to Go Service Areas

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES