Open-door hearing in impeachment inquiry will start next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – On Capitol Hill, they’ve officially announced open-door hearings in the impeachment underway will get underway next week.

Many of the same key players who participated in closed-door depositions expected to be the first the public will hear from.

William Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, is set to be the first to testify in next week’s public hearings.

Closed-door depositions have also continued on Capitol Hill, even as the administration has ordered witnesses to defy subpoenas.

But now, The White House is adding a communications team to handle the impeachment inquiry.