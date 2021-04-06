Flags fly at half-staff to honor victims of April 2 Capitol attack

(KCAU) — The President has ordered flags to be flown at half staff to honor the victims of the attack at the U.S. Capitol on April 2.

President Joe Biden said in his proclamation that the order is “a sign of respect of the victims of the attack at the Capitol on Friday.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an order to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until midnight on April 7.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also issued flags to fly at half-staff to honor Rep. Alcee Hastings. Flags in Nebraska will fly half-mast until sunset on April 7.