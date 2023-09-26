A group of local veterans are on their way to Washington DC this morning as part of Mission 16 for Midwest Honor Flight.

In a post on social media, Midwest Honor Flight says 85 veterans are on today’s mission.

KELOLAND’S Dan Santella is joining them on their journey.

He shared these photos to social media ahead of take-off and will have more coverage throughout the day.

Gracie, a 10-year-old great dane, is helping send off the honored veterans

Among the 85 honored veterans during Mission 16 are married couple Albert and Sharon St. Germaine (seated in blue). 95-year-old Albert entered the service on 2/18/45 (!) and 81-year-old Sharon served during the Vietnam War era.

The majority of veterans on board this Honor Flight served in the Vietnam War era, but 6 served in the Korean War era, 1 in the Gulf War and 1 in World War II.

Dan will also take a look back at some of Midwest Honor Flight’s previous missions in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.