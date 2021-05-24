82-year-old woman to lose her California home after she’s told she owes $38K in HOA fees

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KTLA) — When Marie Riggins moved into her corner lot California home with her late husband in 1986, she thought they’d live there forever.

Their dream house was newly built in Inglewood’s Carleton Square gated community.

But over the last 10 years, the 82-year-old Riggins lost her husband to pancreatic cancer, filed for bankruptcy shortly afterward, and now may lose her home.

“My blood, sweat and tears are in this house,” said Riggins, who continues to work in bookkeeping. “This is my home, this is where I’m going to stay.”

The trouble began in 2017 when she began to fall behind on homeowner association dues. Riggins says her HOA is demanding $38,000 that she allegedly owes.

“There’s no way in the world that I would owe $38,000,” she said. “That meant I never paid my property dues.”

Her home, which sits across from the $5 billion newly built SoFi stadium, is now worth nearly $1 million.

But to Riggins, you can’t put a price tag on her home. It’s where she’s made decades of memories and plans to spend the rest of her years.

“I’m not going to stand around here and let them take the home that I worked hard for,” she said.

But Riggins’ home is in foreclosure and is soon to be owned by the bank.

“I have spent too much money to just say, ‘OK here take it.’ … And there’s no way in the world I can get out of here in a month,” she said, “Where am I supposed to go?”

Riggins says she is now hoping for a miracle.

“I’m trying to pay them to get my title back because I don’t plan to move from here. My husband died here. It makes me sick,” she said. “I said they’re going to have to kill me, it’s that bad.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Riggins.

According to the account, created May 14, the Los Angeles County Sheriff has placed a lockout notice on Riggins’s door, and ​”within less than 30 days, she will be permanently locked out of the home she has resided in for the past 30+ years.”