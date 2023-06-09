ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Seven-year-old Makenzie Baranik is showing her appreciation for Altoona first responders with a lemonade stand.

On June 8, Makenzie sold lemonade with the goal of raising money to provide lunch for the Altoona Police Department.

“Everything they do for us is very nice so I thought well maybe I could pay them back by making and giving lunch for them,” Makenzie said.

This is her third year putting the lemonade stand together and her family is proud of her for coming up with this idea to support first responders.

Altoona Police Sergeant Matt Plummer is also impressed to see the younger generation having a positive outlook on police at an early age.

“We are really fortunate to live in Blair County you know this is a really pro-law enforcement county, not just law enforcement but any first responders fire police AMED,” Plummer said. “We are very fortunate to be in this part of Pennsylvania where the community is very supportive of us.”

Makenzie also shared what makes her lemonade taste so delicious.

“We use powder and then we put however many scoops we need,” Makenzie said. “Then we put it in the big cooler and use water in our hose. I stirred it around with a spaghetti stirrer.”

Makenzie already has two more lemonade stands planned for July and August, but the exact dates have not been decided. Proceeds from those two sales will provide lunch for the Altoona Fire Department and AMED paramedics.