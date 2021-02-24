6-year-old dies of injuries in Greek migrant camp fire

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 6-year-old boy from Iran died of burns suffered during an overnight fire at a migrant camp northwest of Athens, Greek authorities said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out late Tuesday at a short-term residence facility near the town of Thebes, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the Greek capital. Nobody else was reported injured.

The fire service said in a statement that firefighters sent to the incident were initially prevented by camp residents from entering, and had to call police support to get in and extinguish the blaze.

By then, the boy had already been brought unconscious out of the building where the fire broke out. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.