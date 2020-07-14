6-year-old California girl fundraises for Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) – A 6-year-old girl from California is trying to save the Oakland Zoo. She’s been pretty successful so far. In fact, she’s already raised enough money to feed all the animals for a month.

Andy Soulard has been visiting the Oakland Zoo since she was just a baby and has been going back frequently to visit her friends.

When Andy heard that the zoo might be shutting down permanently, she took action. She donated five dollars she received from the tooth fairy to her fundraiser. Now, she’s exceeded her goal of $75,000.

“Tigers, warthogs, the guinea hogs, and I like going on the gondola,” Andy said when talking about her favorite things at the zoo.

COVID-19 has taken her zoo days away since March, and possibly for good if it can’t get visitors to return soon to help the zoo with day to day expenses.

“I’m raising money for the Oakland Zoo,” said Andy.

As of July 9, she topped her goal of $75,000 in donations from roughly 1,500 people all over the country. For every donation of $25 or more, she makes a bracelet.

“I thought of the idea of making donations with bracelets,” said Andy.

Thanks to friends and neighbors, she’s fulfilling more than 200 orders.

“And, so we have to buy smaller beads,” said Andy.

“Yeah, we’re buying smaller beads that will fit in an envelope, so we can mail them out,” said Kelly Soulard, Andy’s mother.

She’s doing all of this, so she can hopefully visit the zoo again with her younger brother.

“As parents, we just want to make the world a better place, and it’s really inspiring to see Andy, at 6-years-old, trying to take matters in her own hands,” said Kelly Soulard.

Kelly Soulard said this fundraiser will last throughout the end of this month. However, when school starts again next month, her bracelet making days might end.

To donate to her cause or visit her Facebook, click here.